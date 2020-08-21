In a post on their @BillingsPD Twitter account today (Friday 8/21), the Billings Police said they got a report of a "possible pipe bomb" in the 1500 block of 9th Street West.

According to the tweet, the report came in around 1:12pm when Billings Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit cleared the area, before using a robot to shoot water on the device to render it safe. Following a Billings Police EOD investigation into the device, it was revealed that no explosives were found, and the area was cleared.

In a fact sheet from the National Academies and the Department of Homeland Security about I.E.D.'s (Improvised Explosive Device), here are the steps to take if you see something that is suspicious:

Trust your instincts; if something feels wrong, don’t ignore it.

Do not assume that someone else has already reported it.

Call local authorities.

Keep your distance from a suspicious package—do not approach or tamper with it.

When you make a report, be ready to provide your name, your location, a description of what you think is suspicious, and the time you saw it. The responding officer will assess the situation, ensure the area is evacuated and call for appropriate personnel and equipment. Technologies used to assess whether a package contains explosive material may include portable x-ray systems or bomb disposal robots. -DHS