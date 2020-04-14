Billings Police Release Details About Lazy KT Hotel Standoff

Billings Police needed their S.W.A.T. and Hostage Negotiation team to resolve a standoff that began as a "weapons complaint" call to the Lazy KT hotel on Monday (4/13).

According to a press release, BPD arrived at the Lazy KT (1401 1st Ave. N) around 2:30 p.m., attempting to make contact with suspect Scott Takesenemy, 33 years old of Billings.

Takesenemy barricaded himself in a room, where officers believed there were two individuals. Negotiators got no response when attempting to contact the occupants of the room. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers noticed a previously unlocked hotel utility room door had been locked and barricaded.

Takesenemy was observed in the utility room actively barricading and eventually fled back up into the attic. Several minutes later, Takesenemy either fell through or broke through the ceiling into an occupied hotel room. BPD SWAT forced entry into the room where there was an on-going physical disturbance between Takesenemy and the occupants. -Billings Police Department press release

Following a full evacuation and search of the Lazy KT hotel, no second suspect was found.

Scott Takesenemy was arrested on a no bond warrant out of Wyoming, aggravated burglary, obstructing, and resisting. Takesenemy was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries before being taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. According to the press release, no other injuries occurred during this incident.

