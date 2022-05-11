Another day, another robbery in Billings.

According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers from the Billings Police Department responded to the Holiday Gas Station at 745 Grand Avenue at 12:41 am Wednesday morning (5/11) for a reported robbery.

Billings Police say a Hispanic male in his 20s "threatened employees" with a bat and fled with an undisclosed amount of money from the convenience store.

Sgt. Schwartz of the Billings Police Department reported via Twitter that the suspect is 5' 7" tall and was wearing a black sweatshirt, black beanie, and light-colored pants when he robbed the store.

There were no injuries in the incident according to the post from the Billings Police Department, and an investigation is ongoing.

Billings Police are still looking for a suspect in a weekend robbery of a local casino where a man indicated he had a gun and fled with an unknown amount of cash.

A Billings West End neighborhood also dealt with a string of burglaries this week when two suspects entered a home on Grecian Way and pulled a gun on the homeowner. One of the suspects in that incident was still on the run at the time this article was published.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

