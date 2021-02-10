53 Year Old Man Who Spent Time in Billings is Missing

A man who is known to call Billings home, and "always wears a bandana," has been missing, according to a post on Facebook from Sahnish Scouts of North Dakota.

According to the post, Garon J. Grant is missing, and is known to be a resident of Montana, North Dakota, and Nebraska. The information provided says Grant is 5 foot, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and according to the post, is always seen wearing a bandana.

Credit; Sahnish Scouts of North Dakota

The missing man has a face tattoo, and a tattoo of "Grant" located on his left pinky finger, according to the information released on Facebook.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Garon J. Grant, contact the Billings Police at 406-657-8460, and reference report number 21-9829. You can also call Three Affiliated Tribes at (701) 627-3617 and reference report number K921-0097.

You can remain anonymous with providing information about missing persons, according to the Facebook post from Sahnish Scouts of North Dakota.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.