Two individuals were robbed early Saturday morning (7/30) along the Rims, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department.

In the post on Twitter, BPD Sergeant Peterson said officers responded to a robbery Saturday at 5:40 am on the Rims, where two individuals said they were approached by a suspect who "asked for a cigarette before producing a handgun."

The suspect fled the area with miscellaneous items he stole from the two victims, according to the post on @BillingsPD.

Police describe the suspect as a "Native American or Hispanic male in his 20's or 30's." The victims said the suspect fled in a white GMC Yukon Denali, according to the post.

BPD Sgt. Peterson said via social media that there were no injuries in the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them