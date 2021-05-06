Billings Police Investigating Shooting in 1400 Block of Avenue B

Another Billings shooting is being investigated by BPD, after shots were fired late this morning (Thursday) on Avenue B, a couple blocks north of Grand Avenue.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, a shooting occurred around 11am MDT on Thursday (5/6) in the 1400 block of Avenue B, sending on person to the hospital.

Get our free mobile app

Billings Police Sgt. Gunter reported the one victim was transported to a Billings hospital for "non-life threatening injuries," and the currently is "no threat to the public."

Detectives from the Billings Police Department are on the scene of the Avenue B shooting, and the "investigation is on-going," according to the post on Twitter.

Credit: Google

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America