Less than two weeks after Billings Police reported a robbery at a casino on Grand Avenue, another robbery has taken place at a casino in the Billings Heights.

The report via Twitter at 9:33pm on Wednesday said the suspect "did not display weapon" during the robbery, but acted like he had one, according to the post from Sgt. Gunther of the Billings Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the robbery should contact the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8200.

On October 19, Billings Police responded to a robbery with an assault at the Grand Stand Casino at 905 Grand Avenue. BPD describes the suspect in that robbery as a "male who was wearing light jeans, a dark coat, and has a tattoo of "a teardrop and knives next to his right eye."