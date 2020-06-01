Billings police investigating apparent murder-suicide

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Billings are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Lt. Brandon Wooley says officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a 34-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man deceased. Both had gunshot wounds. Wooley says the initial indication is that the man's injuries were self-inflicted. The names of those involved have not been released.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved