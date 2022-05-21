Billings Police Investigate Robbery, Assault on Main Street

Billings Police are looking for a man who reportedly committed a theft on Main Street late on Friday night (5/20).

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Billings Police officers were dispatched at 11:10 pm on Friday to the 200 block of Main Street for a reported robbery where the suspect allegedly assaulted an employee during a theft in the area.

The location of the robbery is near the location where the popular Berrys Cherries Auto Carnival is being held at Main Street and 1st Avenue North.

Billings Police say the suspect fled on foot and described the individual as a Native American male in his mid-30s, medium build, approximately 6 feet tall with short dark hair and a neck tattoo.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing, according to Sgt. Peterson from the Billings Police Department via Twitter.

Around the same time last night (Thursday), Billings Police said an "unknown suspect" had assaulted and attempted to carjack a victim in the 300 block of Alderson Avenue.

Billings Police are looking for the carjacking suspect after they crashed the stolen vehicle into a parked car and then fled on foot, according to the post on social media.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

