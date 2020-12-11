Billings PD Seeks Help on Nov. 30th Broadwater Shooting

The Billings Police Department is seeking any information that may help provide leads in the investigation of the homicide of Manuel Martinez, that occurred in late November near the intersection of 4th St. West and Broadwater Avenue. Martinez was shot then apparently fell into traffic where he was struck by a vehicle on the evening of November 30th.

In a press release today (12/10), Billings PD Administrative Lieutenant Brandon Wooley asked for the public's help with any information regarding the incident, adding that Martinez was known to frequent Evangelical United Methodist Church at 345 Broadwater. Authorities are hoping residents in the neighborhood may be able to provide video footage from security cameras in the surrounding area that may shine some light on the investigation, noting,

A man was observed fleeing on foot immediately after Manuel was shot. He is described as a male, slender, around 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoody, dark pants, white shoes, carrying a backpack, and wearing a hat.

If you can provide any tips or have video of suspicious activity from November 30th, please contact the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8473 or call 9-1-1. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 406-245-6660.