The Billings Police Department responded to a "reported shooting" around 4:30pm today (Thursday) on Highway 3 near the Billings Logan International Airport, according to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page.

A man was located by authorities with a "serious injury" near the "lollipop water tower" along the Rims, and was transported to a local hospital. Detectives are currently on the scene of the incident.

There's no danger to the public, and Highway 3 remains open while the investigation into the shooting continues, according to the post by Lt. Finnegan from the Billings Police Department.