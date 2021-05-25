Billings’ New Water Rates Are Still a Steal

The city council last night decided to raise your water and sewage rates. But before you panic, it will only raise the average home cost about $2 according to the Billings Gazette.

When you think about it, water and electricity are about the best things you buy for what you get. Look at all the things that water and sewage do for you. How would you like to have to empty a bucket or go outside to the outhouse six times a day? Think of cooking, showers, laundry, dishwashers--everything that water does for you. The article in the Gazette noted that the average water bill in Billings is about $38 bucks a month. And look at all you get. Ask anyone who has to haul water or have their own well, it's a pain. You have a clean constant source of water without any effort on your part except for $38 bucks. It's a steal.

The same goes for electricity. Look at everything it does for you in making your life more comfortable and worry-free. If I still haven't convinced you, just imagine then what it would be like if you did not have those two things every day. See? It's well worth it. The average cell phone bill is more than the average water bill and people have no problem with that one. The average home water use in Billings, according to the Gazette, is about 8000 gallons a week. That's a lot of pipes, water lines, and purification that has to go on at the plant. You get all the great things that it brings for about $38. I wish I could just turn on the faucet anywhere I need water and have it. I would be willing to pay far more for it than that. So drink up. See ya tomorrow at 5.

