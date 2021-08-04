19-Year Old Billings Woman Killed, 2 Arrested in Downtown Crash

Investigators from the Billings Police Department still had several blocks of 1st Avenue North closed near downtown through mid-afternoon on Wednesday (8/4) following a two-vehicle crash that took the life of a woman from Billings.

According to Lieutenant Brandon Wooley, Billings Police officers were dispatched to 1st Avenue North and North 12th Street for an accident with injuries around 8:35 PM MDT last night (Tuesday 8/3).

Following a preliminary investigation into the crash, BPD believes 19-year old Payton Hunter was traveling west on 1st Avenue North with a 19-year old female passenger in a Dodge Ram 2500. That's when they collided with a Toyota Tundra, driven by 33-year old Justin Bighair of Garryowen, who was turning east onto 1st Avenue North from N. 12th Street.

According to the press release, the 19-year old female passenger of the Dodge Ram 2500 died at the scene. A 31-year old male passenger in the Toyota Tundra received treatment on-site before being released.

Hunter and Bighair were transported to a Billings hospital for "evaluation and treatment," according to the press release, and both are now in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

19-year old Payton Hunter is being charged with 3 felony counts of Felony Criminal Endangerment, while 33-year old Justin Bighair is charged with Vehicular Homicide while Under the Influence and three (3) counts of Felony Criminal Endangerment.

The identity of the 19-year old Billings woman killed in the crash will be released following an autopsy and notification of family, according to the press release.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

