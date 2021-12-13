This is just my opinion. I think most will agree.

Ok, I have listened to, watched, and probably said some really ridiculous things in my lifetime, BUT, this video, to me, is at the top of the list. I am still in shock that she would even post this. Did she not listen to it?

Here is the deal, if you want people to stay out of Montana, you can share this, and maybe it will help. Most likely not though. I'm just gonna say it, this video basically talks about problems a majority of the cities and states have. So to target Billings makes no sense to me at all.

#4 Wildlife. Are you joking with me? That is all of Montana and all the states surrounding it. She makes it seem like in Billings you are constantly going one on one with a bear...in town. I mean, let's be real, how often does that happen, close to never?

Photo by Michal Matlon on Unsplash

#6 Snow. This has got to be one of the dumbest things I have ever heard:

"People here in general have a hard time doing things like driving in the rain, let alone on something that is slippery." 601 Travels

In my opinion, this Youtube author seems like she has never been to Billings, clearly has no intentions of going to Billings..you know...because of snow and wildlife (eye roll), and has no basis to make a list of 10 reasons to not live in Billings.

I will include some tips for power outages for the people of Billings who have to deal with "slow services" when you need to "get things fixed".

I am gonna post this video of 15 things TO DO in Billings...this guy actually went to the city and clearly knows you do not need to drive 3 hours to "get sweaty" or however that 601 Travel girl put it.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...