So Cool! Montana’s Only ‘Selfie Studio’ Opening in Billings.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a selfie as "an image that includes oneself (often with another person or as part of a group) and is taken by oneself using a digital camera especially for posting on social networks."

With the opening of Billings' first selfie studio, you will be able to step up your digital image game at what's described as "a maze of interactive art exhibits specifically designed for you to get awesome photos of you and your friends."

Located at 712 Carbon Street right behind Asian Sea Grill, off of King Avenue West in Billings, Reach Selfie offers over 2500 feet of scenery with multiple rooms and themes.

Professional-grade lighting, Bluetooth remotes, and "music to create your vibe" are also part of the experience, according to ReachSelfie.com.

Tickets for access into ReachSelfie are $20 for 18 years old and younger, $25 for 19 and older, and are sold in 60-minute increments. Once inside, you can jump between the different rooms and backdrops.

If you're planning a birthday party, friends' night out, or another private event, Reach Selfie can schedule custom times for your activity. Regular operating hours according to the Reach Selfie website are Thursday 10 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 8 pm, Friday 3 pm to 10 pm, and Saturday 12 noon to 10 pm.

Some of the current themes at Reach Selfie will include the lifesize Barbie box, reading nook, doodle room, rose wall, and huge push pop bubble dinosaur.

Reach Selfie owner and designer Tove Oblander and her husband Ryan Oblander, who built all the selfie sets, wanted to bring this "selfie dreamland" to Billings after visiting a similar do-it-yourself photo studio in Nashville.

To find out more about this selfie dreamland in Billings, CLICK HERE.