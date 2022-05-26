Billings Dog That Had Stomach Full of Stones Needs Forever Home

It's almost unimaginable that this little dog could be walking around with rocks in its body, but that's precisely what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter team discovered this week.

According to the YVAS Facebook page, an 11-year-old dog named Tigger, who is a Terrier mix, had "a handful (literally) of huge bladder stones." The staff noticed that when Tigger came into the shelter, she was having frequent urination and the x-rays revealed what was causing her discomfort.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter said via Facebook that after "one surgery and some pain meds later, we were happy to get this sweet old gal some much-needed relief."

Tigger is now on the mend and excited to find her forever family. She's been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and also received a dental so all you need to do is come and meet her at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Bladder stones in dogs can occur "when minerals in your dog's urine become concentrated and stick together, forming crystals," according to MetLife.

What you feed your pet also can determine if they have issues with bladder stones. According to Cuteness.com, any dog food that is "high in oxalates, which contribute to stone formation, such as wheat germ, sweet potatoes, beans and soy products," should be avoided."

Foods with lots of protein from red meats can also increase the risk of stones, according to Cuteness.com.

If your family would like to meet Tigger or to get more information from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

