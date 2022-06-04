A 24-hour convenience store located in midtown Billings has been robbed for the third time in less than 30 days, according to the @BillingsPD Twitter page.

Billings Police posted on social media at 2:22 am Saturday morning (6/4) that officers were dispatched to the Holiday Stationstore located at 745 Grand Avenue for an armed robbery.

Billings Police Sgt. Mansur reported via Twitter that a male Hispanic or Native American suspect in his 20s "brandished a metal pipe" in the armed robbery before fleeing the scene.

BPD said that suspect was wearing a black hat and mask, black shirt, grey pants, and had on tan gloves.

At the time this story was published, the suspect in the armed robbery has not been located, and an investigation is ongoing.

Get our free mobile app

Just last weekend, the same Holiday Stationstore on Grand Avenue was robbed around the same time, according to the Billings Police Department's Twitter page.

Last Sunday, May 29 at 3:49 am, Billings Police responded to 745 Grand Avenue where 3 juveniles were involved in a robbery, with one of the juvenile suspects reportedly getting into a physical confrontation with the Holiday Stationstore clerk.

Those 3 juveniles were later arrested in connection with another robbery of a man in downtown Billings where a hatchet was allegedly used.

Two and a half weeks prior to that incident, there was another robbery at the Holiday on Grand and 8th Street West.

According to Billings Police, a male suspect in his 20s wearing all black and light-colored pants robbed the Holiday at 745 Grand Avenue using a baseball bat on May 11.

In my opinion, whoever is working the third shift at these 24-hour convenience stores should be protected behind bulletproof glass like a drive-through bank teller, and get hazard pay.

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.