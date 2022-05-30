Billings Convenience Store Robbed, 3 Juveniles in Custody

Billings Convenience Store Robbed, 3 Juveniles in Custody

Credit: Google

A convenience store in midtown Billings was robbed early on Sunday morning (5/29), according to the Billings Police Department.

According to a post on social media, BPD officers responded to the Holiday convenience store at 745 Grand Avenue around 3:49 am Sunday for a report of a robbery.

Upon arriving, officers discovered that two juveniles had stolen items from the store while the employee reportedly had a "physical confrontation" with another male suspect.

Billings Police Sgt. Mansur said the suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota.

While investigating another robbery involving three juveniles and a hatchet in downtown Billings, officers located and arrested the three male juveniles.

No further details about the robbery, or if there were any injuries in the incident were provided in the social media post from the Billings Police Department.

This story will be updated if more information is released by Billings Police.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: billings police, robbery
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top