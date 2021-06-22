Last year it was hard to keep up with all the events being cancelled or postponed. Now in 2021, it's been hard to keep up with all the concerts, rodeos and races being announced for this summer.

Here are some upcoming events around Billings, Montana that you may have missed:

Blackhawk at the Red Oxx Events Lawn - August 27

After being postponed due to the pandemic, Blackhawk will now be playing the Red Oxx Event lawn on August 27, with tickets available by clicking HERE.

Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge - July 1, 2, 3, 4

Maddie Meyer, Getty Images

The 91st year of the Red Lodge rodeo is coming up, with the world's best cowboys and cowgirls competing in the Home of Champions Rodeo. And it's the World's Top Bullriders competing on July 1 with the PRCA Xtreme Bulls competition, featuring "some of the baddest, meanest, rankest one-ton athletes in the world - these bulls have thrown cowboys at the largest rodeo venues in the world."

Nitro National Pro Hill Climb in Columbus - June 25 and 26

Credit: Nitro National Pro Hillclimb via YouTube

The most technical hill climb in the country will challenge racings best from around the U.S. Get details about tickets, camping and other accommodations by clicking HERE.

Casey Donahew at Pub Station - September 16

Credit: Rick Diamond, Getty Images

With his songs topping the iTunes Country chart, Casey Donahew will perform in Billings on September 16, with details about tickets available HERE.

Over the last 18 years, Casey Donahew has risen from a favorite on the local Texas music scene, racking up 21 #1 singles, to a nationally hot touring act who consistently sells out venues all across the country.

PRCA Rodeo in Roundup - July 3 and 4

Two nights of rodeo action are coming to the Musselshell County fairgrounds on 4th of July weekend, with the Bucking Horse Classic on July 3, and the Come Hell or High Water Rodeo Roundup on July 4. CLICK HERE to get more info about the event.

Tough Truck Race at Big Sky Speedway - June 26

Magic City 4x4 presents the Tough Truck Race at Big Sky Speedway, featuring a combined short course dirt race with rock course, tank traps, hill climb, logs, mud and more. Gates open at 10am this Saturday (June 26), with details about tickets available HERE.

Headwaters Country Jam in Three Forks, MT - August 19, 20, 21

Montana's Biggest Country and Camping festival, under the bridge in Three Forks, will feature Dustin Lynch, Clay Walker, Midland, and more. Find out about 3-day weekend passes, and camping details by clicking HERE.

