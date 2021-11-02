BPD: 9 Arrested in Billings Area for the Sexual Abuse of Children

What the Billings Police Department is calling a "collaborative multi-jurisdictional law enforcement operation" led to the apprehension of nine individuals around our city last week.

According to the BPD press release from Lieutenant Brandon Wooley, the multi-day operation took place on October 27 and 28 with officers from the Billings Police Department, along with the Yellowstone Sherriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI.

The operations involved "subjects soliciting minors online with the intent to engage in sexual activity or meet adults trafficking minors for sex," according to the press release.

Get our free mobile app

Over the two days, law enforcement arrested nine individuals in the Billings area on charges of Sexual Abuse of Children, and one arrest in Wyoming on charges of Coercion or Enticement of Prostitution.

Here are the names of the individuals who were arrested for the Sexual Abuse of Children in the Billings area during this law enforcement operation, according to the BPD press release:

Martin Jimenez, 27 y/o male, from Billings.

Thomas Sebastian, 23 y/o male, from Billings.

Jacob Ramirez, 40 y/o male, from Billings.

Kyle Swindler, 40 y/o male, from Billings.

Jason Kroepelin, 32 y/o male, from Billings.

Danny Haydal, 64 y/o male, from Billings.

Dustin Rudolph, 33 y/o male, from Billings.

David Schultz, 52 y/o male, from Hayfield, MN.

Abraham Montez, 39 y/o male, from Billings.

46-year old James Moore of Gillette, Wyoming was also arrested during this operation and was booked into a detention center in Wheatland, Wyoming.

Billings Police Lieutenant Bradon Wooley said in the press release that "no additional details regarding the operation or investigation will be released by any of the participating agencies."

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America