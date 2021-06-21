Billings Man Severely Burned After Motorcycle Hits Tree

Credit: Google

There was another serious motorcycle crash in Billings on Monday night (6/21), according to the @BillingsPD Twitter page.

According to the post, officers responded to a "single motorcycle crash" in the 500 block of Killarney Street, located between Lake Elmo Drive and Shamrock Lane in Billings Heights.

BPD Sgt. Becker reported a Billings man in his 30's crashed his motorcycle into a tree, and according to the post, the "bike and rider were severely burned" and treated by personnel from the Billings Fire Department and AMR paramedics before being transported to a local hospital.

Credit: Google

An investigation into the motorcycle crash is ongoing, according to the @BillingsPD post.

Over the weekend, another motorcycle crash was fatal, after a biker struck the roundabout on Grand Avenue at 36th Street West. According to the post on Twitter from BPD Sgt. Becker, that crash occurred around 9:43 p.m. MDT on Saturday night (6/19), when a motorcycle was reportedly "traveling at a high rate of speed."

Read More: Biker Killed After Hitting Roundabout on Billings West End

This story about the motorcycle crash on Killarney Street will be updated when more information becomes available.

