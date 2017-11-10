Billings Man Charged in Machete Attack

The Gazette reports that a Billings man has been charged with entering a stranger’s home on Wednesday and attacking the unidentified man with a machete. 38-year-old Shaun Segmiller appeared in Yellowstone County Justice Court on felony charges of assault with a weapon and burglary. Segmiller also faces a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Segmiller reportedly knocked on the door of a residence on Broadwater Avenue Wednesday and asked to be let in. The resident did not know Segmiller, but let him in anyway. He had just overheard people arguing in another residence, and recognized one of the voices as Travis Hardy, the boyfriend of a woman in the building. He told the man he knew Hardy, and asked Segmiller to leave. Segmiller retrieved a machete from an intoxicated Hardy, returned and struck the resident, then left the building.