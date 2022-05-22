Billings Man Captures Video of Cougar Trying to Enter Home

A Billings resident who owns rentals about a block off of Grand Avenue posted a video of a cougar who walked onto the back porch of one of his units on Friday evening.

Zack Jones shared footage from a backyard Ring security camera on Facebook that was recorded on Friday (5/20) at 8:10 pm MDT that shows the mountain lion walking into the backyard and right onto the deck of the condo at 9th Street West and Avenue B.

According to Jones who owns the condominium located directly behind the Grand Stand Sports Bar, he was made aware of the cougar after another member of the condominium board said it tried to get into his house on Friday morning (5/22).

"That's what prompted me to go through the cameras to see if we caught anything on tape," said Jones. He also believes the cougar was likely hanging out in the condominium complex all day since he captured the Ring camera footage at sunset on Friday.

On Thursday night (5/19), a deputy from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office snapped a picture of a cougar in a yard off Rimrock Road.

Deputy Casares was credited for the image shared on Facebook that was taken at 17th Street West and Rimrock after Billings Police officers and YCSO deputies responded to the residence but "lost sight as the cougar ran off towards the rims."

Even though Billings is the largest city in Montana, it's still Montana. We all need to be cautious of wildlife in our area. Moose, bears, rattlesnakes and whatever else that wanders into town. -Yellowstone Co. Sheriff's Office via Facebook

When I asked Zack Jones if he thought the cougar caught on his Ring camera could be the same one seen on Thursday, he said "It could have been. I’m sure they can cover some ground. 17th and rimrock isn’t that far."

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.