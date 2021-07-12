Billings In Path for 60+mph Wind and Hail on Tuesday (7/13)

Another round of severe weather is likely to roll through Yellowstone County tomorrow (Tuesday 7/13), and while that will bring the heat down for a couple of days, it's right back into the oven for the Magic City by the weekend.

According to the current National Weather Service forecast for Billings, strong to severe storms are likely for southern Montana and northern Wyoming, and are expected to arrive between 2PM and 10PM Tuesday.

Scattered Severe Thunderstorms are possible for Billings tomorrow (Tuesday), and while the threat for tornadoes is "very low," there's a chance for up to quarter-sized hail and wind gusts around 60mph for our area.

After Tuesday's round of thunderstorms, the current NWS forecast predicts an extended hot and dry stretch will begin on Wednesday with temperatures gradually rising into the mid-90s and close to triple-digit highs by Saturday (7/17).

The current forecast from the National Weather Services shows a high in Billings rising from 95 on Thursday to 102 by Monday (7/19).

The NWS extended 8-14 day temperature outlook from July 20 to 26 predicts temps will be 80 percent above normal for southern Montana, and the precipitation outlook around 40 percent below normal.

According to the current Weather Channel forecast for Billings, the high temperature will be at least 95 degrees for 10 straight days beginning Thursday (7/15).

The National Weather Service predicted above normal heat and dry conditions for Summer 2021 in Billings with drought conditions worsening and wildfire possibility increasing. To see their Summer 2021 forecast for Billings, CLICK HERE.

For travelers, get live road conditions in Montana by clicking HERE.

For road conditions in Wyoming, CLICK HERE.

To get the latest wildfire and smoke conditions, CLICK HERE.

