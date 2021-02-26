Our heroes with the Billings Fire Department were busy on Friday (2/26), with two "back-to-back" fires, and two dogs saved, according to a post on Instagram.

The first fire reported by BFD was at 6th Street West and Broadwater, and around 11:30am, Billings Police reported via Twitter that Broadwater Avenue was completely closed between 6th Street West and 7th Street West.

According to the post, Billings Firefighters were able to quickly get the first fire under control at 6th and Broadwater, and "searched the home quickly for animals and further extension of the fire." A dog was rescued from the home, but there were "no human injuries," according to the post.

The second fire reported was also in the Midtown District on 5th Street West, and BFD says they "vented out of the house when crews arrived," then battled it from the outside before "extinguishing the fire and checking for extension further into the structure."

When Billings Fire Department crews searched the second home, a dog was rescued from that fire, but no human injuries were reported at that location.



Investigators from the BFD are "continuing to investigate both fires," according to the Billings Fire Fighters Instagram page.

And congratulations to BFD Captain Marcus, who is retiring after "23 years of service to the city of Billings." According to the post on the Billings Fire Fighters Instagram page, Captain Marcus is retiring to spend more time with him family, but they say the Captain will still be around because "his amazing wife still works as a firefighter for the citizens of Billings!"

