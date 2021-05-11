It’s National Hamburger Month: Here are 9 of Billings Favorites

May is National Hamburger Month. According to NationalToday.com, the hamburger was invented by either, A) a dude named Fletcher Davis in Austin, TX in 1880 or B) a blacksmith/preacher named Louis Latten in Connecticut in 1900. Regardless, hamburgers are one the most popular food items in the world. Ideally cooked on a grill and enjoyed with fresh cut fries and a cold beverage it's tough to beat a hamburger.

If you've noticed that the prices have been climbing at the fast-food burger chains, why not spend a dollar or two more and get some real food? Here are a few of our top picks:

The Burger Dive

Always busy, this multiple award-winning burger joint has awesome burgers. Get the standard with American cheese and bacon, or go crazy with one of their tasty specialty burgers. We've been anxiously watching for progress on their upcoming move across the tracks to Minnesota Ave. So far, it looks like it's going pretty slowly.

Five Guys

This "fast casual" joint in Shiloh crossing makes fantastic burgers, greasy and delicious. I really like their bacon cheeseburgers and they have free peanuts while you wait. Complete your carb and fat intake with one of their thick milkshakes.

Fuddruckers

Home of the "world's greatest hamburgers", Fudd's is a longtime Billings favorite and the kids enjoy feeding the ducks while we're there.

Mooya

Located in front of Lowe's on King Ave, I really like their burgers and their homemade, fresh-cut fries are super good too.

Kings Hat

This South Side staple is an awesome example of a tasty hamburger that don't cost a fortune. Try the Flying Burger for a unique twist on a burger.

High Horse Saloon

Just about everything on the menu at the High Horse is good, and their burgers are no exception. Sometimes they dress them up for their lunch special with a unique bacon jam and other tasty toppings.

The Divide

Grab a burger and a beer and hit the patio at the Divide next time you're looking for a great lunch with a nice view. Located across Shiloh Crossing, west of Scheels.

Sandee's

On 27th Street South is where you'll find these legendary little sliders. People either love them or hate them. You can also find the Sandee's food truck popping up around town.

The 2nd Shift

I'm a sucker for good bar food and the 2nd Shift in Lockwood is one of my favorites. Great burgers and plentiful options for deep-fried sides (tots, waffle fries, regular fries, onion rings, etc.).

I've probably missed a few. Feel free to add to the list on the Comments section or hit us up on the Hawk Mobile app with the Message Us button.