Billings Comedians React to Funnyman Louie Anderson’s Passing

We've had a rough few weeks of celebrity deaths lately and were hit with a double-whammy today (1/21) with news that musician/actor Meat Loaf has died, as well as comedian Louie Anderson. I had the pleasure of meeting Louie a couple of times and seeing his shows in Billings a few years ago.

For the life of me, I can't find any of our selfies together. He was obviously a very funny man, but the thing I recall the most is his incredible kindness. He was always willing to talk with fans and pose for pictures. Comedians from around Billings were sharing their reactions today on social media.

Lukas Seely

Lukas Seely

Seely was the driving force for invigorating the comedy scene in Billings over a decade ago and one of the first big-name acts he brought to the Magic City was Louie Anderson. Lukas wrote,

A friend, A mentor and a Comedy Legend Louie Anderson has Passed away…..I’m beyond Sad and I can’t even think. When I first moved to LA 13 years ago he was one of the first people to really help me out and understand the world of comedy. From writing, to showing me how to be a better person, encouraging me and also helping me get my first TV credit. Introduced me to some super awesome people. The comedy scene in Billings,MT wouldn’t be where it is today without Louie and how he helped us beyond on the stage. He almost died at my parents house eating Pho and choking on a bean sprout lol Honestly I don’t know what else the F*ck to say right now cause my mind is all over the place….all I know is Louie had such a positive impact on my comedy career and in my life and so many others. RIP Lou Lou, Louie Anderson make me laugh up there.

Charlie Mulluck

Charlie Mulluck

Good Time Charlie is a regular in the comedy scene around Montana and host of a popular radio show. Charlie had this to say about Louie's death,

I only met Louie once, at the beginning of my stand-up portion of life. I got to open for him with a quick 3-minute bit at Asian Nites all those years ago. I approached him afterward to sign my joke book, the Jonas Brothers notebook in my pocket there in the pic, and he said, "You were funny."

I knew that he was nice because he was in the back room during my set and probably wasn't able to hear it. But he gave me a little boost of confidence just the same.

I was grateful to Lukas (Seely) and Wayne (Wilcox) for bringing him to Billings and trusting me enough to get up ahead of Louie. I was equally ecstatic that my mom and brother and his wife were there to see me open and to enjoy Louie's masterful and hilarious presentation. RIP, fella.

Chad Korb

Chad Korb

Korb, the always funny Billings native kept his tribute short,

He got super mad at me for using dirty words in my set.

Craig Hensel

Craig Hensel

Attorney by day and accomplished jokester by night, Hensel opened for Louie in Billings. He wrote,

I had the privilege of opening for Louie about 11 years ago when Lukas and Wayne brought him to Manny's to perform. He was kind and gracious to all of us locals. He was a brilliant performer and writer, and the crowd loved him. My favorite Louie joke. “Is your family a butter family? If you are a butter family, you know it. If you’ve ever been in a restaurant and somebody in your family says ‘Hey waiter, can we please get some more butter’ and the waiter responds ‘Can you at least wait until we seat your party?’ Then, your family is a butter family.”

If you have a picture and memory with Louie, please share it in the Comments. Rest in peace, Mr. Anderson.