Billings Clinic Nurse Charged in Federal Court

KTVQ.com reports that a former Billings Clinic nurse who allegedly admitted to stealing narcotics from more than 300 patients has now been charged in federal court. Donald Friedlich Mills III pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Billings on Tuesday to tampering with consumer products and fraudulently acquiring the dangerous synthetic opioid Fentanyl. Prosecutors allege that Mills acted with [quote] “reckless disregard for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of death or bodily injury” [end quote], when he tampered with drugs meant for patients at the hospital.

The Montana Board of Nursing filed a notice with the state Department of Labor and Industry in April that it was seeking to strip Mills of his nursing certification. Mills reportedly claimed he was using the surgical grade anesthetic to treat his neck and shoulder pain.