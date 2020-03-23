Billings City Council Releases New Meeting Procedures

The Billings City Council meeting tonight (Monday 3/23) will take place in a "virtual video conferencing environment," according to a press release.

City Hall and Council Chambers will be closed during the meeting, with council members using the virtual meeting method from their remote location.

In order to honor the Right of Participation and the Right to Know in Article II, sections 8 and 9, of the Montana Constitution, the City of Billings and City Council are making every effort to meet the requirements of the open meeting laws.

Public comment may be sent to council via email before 3pm on Monday, March 23. CLICK HERE to send an email. Emails received after 3pm and prior to 5pm, may be read during the council meeting.

To view the Agenda Packet for tonight's city council meeting, CLICK HERE.

The Public may call in during specific Public Comment periods at 406.237.6196 . All callers will be in a queued system and are asked to remain on hold and be patient. Calls will be taken in the order in which they are received. Callers will be restricted to 3 minutes of testimony as is customary.

If you have any questions regarding the new city council meeting procedures, email Gavin Woltjer, woltjerg@billingsmt.gov.

CLICK HERE for a comprehensive list of coronavirus resources and updates.