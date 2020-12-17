Billings Christmas Light Cruise Friday Night (12/18)

Since 2020 has been a year full of cancellations and disappointment when it comes to fun stuff, we're pretty much down for anything at this point. A co-worker shared an event she found posted on Facebook that sounds like a ton of fun happening Friday night (12/18).

It's dubbed Christmas Light Cruise 2.0 and it's exactly what it sounds like. A loosely organized cruise to view lights around Billings. Organized by Outlaws of Octane Billings (a local "all make and model car club. Just a fun group of people that love cars and octane"), the cruise departs from Fork and Fuel at 1310 Main St in the Heights at 6 pm on Friday evening. The route winds through portions of the Heights before heading downtown, then past the hospital corridor and finally wraps up on the West End.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Organizers estimate Christmas Light Cruise 2.0 will take approximately 75 minutes, but could vary depending on traffic conditions. Decorating your vehicle to participate is not necessary. Social distancing shouldn't be an issue.