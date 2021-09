Q2 reports that Billings Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. 12-year-old Antonio Gonzalez was last seen on Wednesday, August 29th. He’s a Hispanic boy, 5-feet tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing red and black Jordan shoes, a white Tshirt and blue jeans. Please call the Billings Police Department with any information at 657-8460.