Billings Car Club Hosting Headlight Vigil for Restaurant Owner

Friends, customers and associates of Billings restaurant Fork and Fuel Eatery were saddened to learn of the sudden passing of owner Mandeep Gill on March 4th. The popular heights sandwich shop at 1310 Main St was recently awarded a Townsquare Media Townie Award for "the restaurant where your butt will think you're on a ride" (some of the seats at the lunch counter are made from old motorcycles). A few weeks ago we wrote:

In its newest form, Fork & Fuel (previously Cycle and Hyde) holds a special place in our community. They support Operation Warm and partner with Outlaws of Octane Billing. They're "the spot" for regulars and the place for takeout. And you can sit on their cool motorcycle seats while you wait for your order.

The auto enthusiast club Octane Outlaws of Billings is hosting a "headlight vigil" to honor Gill on Wednesday night (3/10) at 6 pm at Fork and Fuel. More details are available on the Facebook event page. Organizers said,

To honor the man many called friend, and a real pillar of our community. Come pay respect to Gill who has been taken from this world way too soon.

Mandeep leaves behind a wife and two children and a Gofundme account has also been set up to help with funeral services. Future plans for the restaurant are undetermined at this time.