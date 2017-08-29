Billings Bucks State Law, Bans Medical Marijuana

The Billings City Council has prohibited medical marijuana operations within city limits, despite the fact that Montana voted to legalize the drug for medical purposes. KTVQ.com reports that Billings municipal staff don’t known how many medical marijuana providers or dispensaries currently exist in the city, but there are at least two on its radar and it doesn’t want any new locations.

After a lengthy session and hearing on the issue, the council voted to pass both recommended portions of the updated ordinance after hearing from the public on the matter. The medical marijuana issue was split into two sections – banning storefronts and current or future dispensaries from operating in city limits, and an amendment to the City Code to insert a definition of “dispensaries.” In 2010, the City Council adopted an interim Zoning ordinance, which has expired.