A Winter Weather Advisory expires at 5 am this morning (Tuesday) for Yellowstone County, but there's still a possibility of snow through midday on Tuesday (12/7) according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

As of 10 pm MDT on Monday evening (12/6), several inches had been dumped on many areas of Billings' west end, with a continuing chance of new snow accumulation that's expected to be "less than a half-inch" before 12 noon MDT on Tuesday.

Temperatures will gradually begin to rise beginning Tuesday night when high temps are expected to get back into the mid-40's by Wednesday afternoon (12/8).

But then another rain and snow mix will be a possibility on Wednesday night, when the current NWS forecast is predicting a 20 percent chance of a rain before turning to all snow after 9 pm.

Thursday and Friday high temperatures will be in the lower 30's, with overnight lows in the teens, but gradually warm up to near 40 for a high on Saturday (12/11). Sunday is expected to have high in the mid-40's, and next week will start off with a high around 45 on Monday 12/13.

Preliminary snowfall totals from Decebmer 5 and 6 showed some areas of Yellowstone County got over a half a foot of snow accumulation. Red Lodge had the heaviest snowfall total in our area, with over 16 inches falling on the south side of Carbon County, according to the snowfall report from the National Weather Service.

To get the latest road conditions and live traffic cameras for Montana, CLICK HERE