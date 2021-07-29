Billings Bank on Grand Avenue Robbed, Suspect Unknown

A bank in midtown Billings was robbed on Thursday morning (7/29), according to the Billings Police, and the suspect in the incident is currently "unknown."

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to Stockman Bank at 1405 Grand Avenue for report of a robbery at 9:40am MDT on Thursday.

Billings PD says the suspect in the robbery is white man who "left the area on foot with an unknown about of money," and according to the post from Sgt. Gunther, an investigation is on-going.

No other description about the suspect was available at the time this story.

If you have any information about this robbery, call the Billings Police non-emergency phone number at 406-657-8200.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

