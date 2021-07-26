Billings Air Quality is Not Good, Smoke Making it ‘Unhealthy’

A couple of air quality monitoring stations around Billings had readings in the "unhealthy" range on Monday (7/26), and with a high concentration of pollutants expected to continue from western wildfires, being outdoors will make it hazardous for some groups this week.

According to the Billings - Lockwood monitoring station, the air quality has been "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in Yellowstone County as of the 7am reading on Monday, and quickly jumped to near the "unhealthy" range around 1pm.

What are the air quality health effects categories?

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality says when air quality is "unhealthy for sensitive groups," the say "active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion."

When air quality is in "unhealthy" range, they Montana DEQ recommends that "active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion."

"Very unhealthy" range is when they recommend "active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid all outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit outdoor exertion."

When the Montana DEQ reports air quality is in "hazardous" range, then all children and adults should avoid or limit all outdoor exertion.

Excessive Heat Warning for Billings, Montana on Tuesday (7/27)

Just adding to the misery is the Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Billings, and portions of south central Montana and northern Wyoming. The National Weather Service says Tuesday will be "the hottest day of the week," with record breaking high temperatures possible in Billings around 105.

A cold front on Tuesday night (7/27) will "bring some relief from the intense heat" by mid-week, with highs in lower 90's and upper 80's by Friday, according to the current Weather Channel forecast.

If you want to get the latest air quality reading from the Billings - Lockwood monitoring station, CLICK HERE.

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained

Photos: 2021 Crooked Creek Fire in Pryor Mountains, Montana "Wildland fire on public lands managed by the Custer Gallatin National Forest, 25 miles east of Bridger, Mont., in the Pryor Mountains near the southern border of the Crow Indian Reservation." (Photos by Colby K. Neal/BLM) - Bureau of Land Management Montana and Dakotas