Billings 2014 Top Shot Tournament is One Month Away

We're now officially one month away from the 2014 Billings Top Shot Tournament. Saturday September 20th and Sunday September 21st, sharp shooters from all over the state will test their skills at the Blue Creek Sports Shooting Complex.

Thanks to our generous sponsors at Shipton's Big R, Holiday Station Stores and Grizzly Gold and Silver, we've got some awesome prizes this year.

The Top 20 finalists will each receive an engraved field knife from Shipton's Big R. Our fifth place finalist is going to get an engraved buck knife. 4th place wins a .22 Beretta Neo Pistol. 3rd place gets a Remington shotgun. 2nd place wins a new bow. And our Top Shot winner is going to get the grand prize, including: the Top Shot trophy, a free 10 year membership to Blue Creek Sport Shooting and a Tikka T3 Rifle Scope package.