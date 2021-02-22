Bill Gates Can Carbon Offset His Montana Mansion…To Us

I used to religiously watch NBC's Meet the Press and Fox News Sunday, but anymore the real Sunday morning talk show is Maria Bartiromo's Sunday Morning Futures. She had a great interview with Stephen Miller talking about the Biden immigration plan.

This past Sunday I did happen to catch a part of Fox News Sunday where Chris Wallace lobbed softballs at Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is on a crazy climate alarmist kick right now where he is lecturing Americans not to eat beef anymore. To make it worse, he's telling us to eat fake meat.

Wallace tried to throw at least one tough question (although it was wrapped in bubble wrap) to Gates. He asked him how he can be the voice of reducing carbon emissions when he flies around the world in a private jet and lives in luxurious mansions. As Newsweek reports, Gates responded by saying he "offsets" his carbon emissions:

I am offsetting my carbon emissions by buying clean aviation fuel and funding carbon capture and funding low cost housing projects to use electricity instead of natural gas and so I have been able to eliminate it and it was amazing to me how expensive that was, that cost to be green... we've got to drive that down.

Mr. Gates, I understand you're not ready to repent for your carbon sins, but that you're looking to "offset" your emissions. If you're looking to offset your Yellowstone Club mansion, there are several of us here in Montana who will gladly put it to use.