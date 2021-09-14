Big Ultimate Frisbee Tourney Near Billings…on Horseback

So I'm playing in a tournament this weekend. I gotta say I'm pretty excited about this one, and I'm hoping that you guys will come out and watch us. It's an ultimate frisbee tournament. But this no ordinary ultimate frisbee tournament- this is ultimate frisbee on horseback.

This Saturday, September 18th is the big Veterans and Volunteer Appreciation Day at Horses Spirits Healing north of Billings. You all are invited to come out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a whole days worth of events, demos, and information. Plus, you get to see some cool horses- that alone is worth the trip, right?

Where: Horses Spirits Healing, 7256 US Highway 3 Billings, MT 59106

"Join us for a day of program demonstrations: Flag

Ceremony, cart driving, backcountry packing, veteran

family performances, and more!"

https://horsesspiritshealing.org/

Earlier this year, I was able to tag along with Montana's Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) for a visit to Horses Spirits Healing just north of Billings. Horses Spirits Healing is a great organization serving veterans, first responders, and their families with therapeutic programs featuring horses.

Here's the deal, as HSH founder Paul Gatzemeier told us, Horses Spirits Healing isn't just about bringing in veterans for a trail ride. They learn how to work with the horses from start to finish. Working with the horses is part of the therapy.

Hope to see you all out there on Saturday. I plan on getting out there early afternoon. I think my first game in the ultimate frisbee tournament starts around 1400 (2 p.m.) on Saturday.

