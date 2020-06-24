Big Timber is Set to Rodeo All Summer

Most of our Montana rodeos have been canceled this summer because of COVID-19, but we do have one about to start up, and it's going to happen all summer long. Starting July 1st Big Timber is hosting a rodeo every Wednesday into September. It's the Big Timber Weekly Rodeo Series and it will include:

Bareback Riding

Saddle Bareback Riding

Bull Riding

Ranch Bronc

Barrel Racing

Open Rodeos

JULY 1 RODEO • EO: JUNE 18 EC - JUNE 25

JULY 8 RODEO • EO: JUNE 18 EC - JULY 2

JULY 15 RODEO • EO: JUNE 18 EC - JULY 9

JULY 22 RODEO • EO: JUNE 18 EC: JULY 16

Upcoming PRCA/WPRA Sanctioned Rodeos

AUG 5 • AUG 12 • AUG 19 • AUG 26 • SEPT 2

For Entry & Callbacks call 406.930.2885. Callbacks are every Monday. $75 Entry Fee.

Rodeos start at 7:30 p.m. at the Sweetgrass County Fairgrounds in Big Timber. Tickets are $15/Under -10 Free.

Pickup Men are Cody Williams & Manny Boggs.