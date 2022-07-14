Big Sky State Games TODAY in Billings!

If you can't hear the jingle from the radio ads across the state in your head by now... I am sorry. Living here in Billings for nearly 4 years, the number 1 jingle by far is "Big Sky State Games... Serious Fun. Serious, serious fun!"

Good News! The games are back at Daylis!

Schedule of Events

The official Opening Ceremony starts today, July 15th, at 5:30 PM at Daylis Stadium. From 5:30 to 8 PM, you'll find the Food Truck Olympics! On deck this year you've got:

The Local Berry

Montana Melt

Khanthaly's Eggrolls

CeCi's Popcorn

Rollin Ritos

Summer Snow

Big Swirl

406 Wingz

Simply try out the food from the trucks, and scan the QR Code on-site to vote.

At 7:15, while enjoying some tasty eats at the Food Truck Olympics, set your sights on the Parade of Athletes! Plus, Live Music, the Montana Mile, and live entertainment with the high-flying Extreme Trampoline Show!

Want to learn more? Click the button below, and we'll see you tonight at the Big Sky State Games... Serious Fun!