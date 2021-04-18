Big Meeting in Lewistown Monday Night, “Save the Cowboy”

You've seen the signs across Central and Eastern Montana- "Save the Cowboy, Stop American Prairie Reserve." The fact is, the threat to Montana's farmers and ranchers is much bigger than even just the foreign billionaire-backed APR. The APR is just one tool they're using to try to kick the farmers and ranchers off the land, and turn it into their American Serengeti.

There's a big meeting coming up on Monday night April 19th. It's taking place at the Fergus High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. The meeting is called "Help Us Fight the 30x30 Land Grab."

According to "Save the Cowboy's" website, the event is being put on by the United Property Owners of Montana, the Fergus County Livestock Association, and the Fergus County Farm Bureau. The website notes:

The 30 x 30 program is a plan advanced by radical environmental activists to permanently protect 30% of America’s land and oceans by 2030. The program was adopted by the Biden Administration through Executive Order 14008, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad” (86 Fed. Reg. 7,619), signed January 27, 2021. 30 x 30 is an unconstitutional policy shift, moving us from a nation founded on private property principles to one controlled by the administrative state.

Speakers include Trent Loos and Margaret Byfield. Find more details at SaveTheCowboy.Net.

Listen in to the Montana Talks statewide radio show with Aaron Flint around 940 a.m. Monday morning also, as Chuck Denowh will join us on the show to preview the event. You can also hear updates on Lane Nordlund's "Montana Talks Ag" radio report as well.