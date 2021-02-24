Biden’s Anti-Fracking Interior Nominee Stumbles in the Senate

She's on the record opposing fracking. She's on the record opposing oil and gas drilling on federal land. She's on the record opposing pipelines. And, she couldn't even answer basic questions about wildlife management. She also happens to be President Biden's pick to head up the Interior Department and oversee hundreds of millions of acres of federal land.

We spoke with Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) Wednesday morning. This, after the Montana senator questioned Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) during her confirmation hearing to potentially serve as the next Secretary of Interior.

Here's the full audio of our chat:

As you can see from the photo above, Senator Daines featured a large graphic during the hearing which demonstrated Haaland's hostility to Western energy jobs and industries. He quoted her from November of last year saying:

If I had my way, it'd be great to stop all gas and oil leasing on federal and public lands.

The Daily Caller notes that Haaland has not only supported a ban on fracking, but she was a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal.

“I am wholeheartedly against fracking and drilling on public lands,” Haaland said during a May 2019 interview with The Guardian. She also signed on to the People’s Demands for Climate Justice, a petition that calls for an “immediate ban on fracking” and ending fossil fuel subsidies, according to The New York Post.

If you want to see the most hilarious back and forth with Biden's proposed Interior Secretary, though, you have to see the back and forth between Senator Daines and Rep. Haaland on grizzly bears, as covered by Breitbart.com:

He further noted that, despite the grizzly bear’s population growth, Haaland cosponsored legislation providing federal protections to grizzly bears “in perpetuity.” Daines asked Haaland, “Why would you sponsor a bill like that when the science tells us the bear numbers are well above the recovery target?” “Uh, I imagine at the time I was caring about the bears,” Haaland responded.

I may not know anything about bears, but I care about bears. Uh, you know- I watched the Care Bears in the 80's...so- pretty confident I can run the Department of Interior.

Washington, DC is such a mess.