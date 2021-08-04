Biden Effect? Vaccine Demand Plummets in Billings, Montana

Is there anything that the Biden Administration hasn't screwed up on purpose? They purposely screwed up the situation on our Southern Border. They purposely shut down the Keystone Pipeline and other oil and gas operations. What else have they screwed up that wasn't intentional?

That was a good question from one of our listeners on Tuesday, as John Jackson joined us on the show, taking phone calls from his Twitter followers all over the country.

If there was one thing I thought the Biden team did NOT screw up, it was vaccines and vaccine distribution.

With the Southern Border, they didn't have to do a thing- just allow the Trump policies to keep working. But they screwed it up. They created the crisis on our Southern Border. With the vaccines- they basically kept the Trump plan in place. And it worked- for a while.

But then they screwed it up. They started the name calling. They started trying to force people to take the vaccine. They started forcing even the vaccinated to wear masks again. It has no doubt led to a chilling effect on anyone still considering getting the vaccine.

Shortly after we had that conversation on the radio Tuesday, I spotted a story out of Billings, Montana by KTVQ-TV. The story pointed out how vaccine clinics here in Montana, in Billings specifically, have seen a steady flow of patients getting their first or second doses of the vaccine. On Monday, not one patient showed up for the vaccine.