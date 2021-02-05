Biden delays Trump rule that weakened wild bird protections

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration is delaying a rule finalized in former President Donald Trump's last days in office that would have drastically weakened the government's power to enforce a century-old law protecting wild birds. The rule had been set to take effect next week. But Interior Department officials said they were putting it off at Biden's direction and will open a public comment period. Government studies say the rule could mean more birds die, including those that land in oil pits or collide with power lines. Under Trump, the government sided with industry groups seeking to end prosecutions of accidental but preventable bird deaths.

