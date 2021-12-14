Biden Administration Tries Lecturing Western States

For some reason, the Biden administration felt that the governors of Western states, like Wyoming, needed to be lectured about a few things. The talk was beyond condescending.

Apparently 'Fly Over County' people are just as dumb as Southerners.

Western governors as and rolled their eyes as they listened to keynote addresses from Biden administration officials. The officials were from 22 states and territories including Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Biden administration officials lectured those states about everything from flying cars to human-caused catastrophic climate change.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland droned on about what the Biden administration has done for Western states over the past year.

Cynthia_DeGrand

Though these energy and food-producing states are not too happy about the Biden policies that are shutting down the very industries that not only keep their states going but feed and fuel America.

Get our free mobile app

Accomplishments, she said, included billions for wildfire prevention and mitigation. That would be one positive note due to the wildfires being primarily caused because of lack of land management. Though it would be far better to let the free market take over and allow for logging again.

David McNew, Getty Images

She warned that human-caused catastrophic climate change is intensifying drought and wildfire around the West.

Though most of the officials of Western states have a better understanding of climate science than the nonsense we hear from the Biden administration.

Those who live out west know that due to weather trends here in North America have a lot to do with what happens in the Pacific. As we swap between what is known as La Nina El Nino we will swap from hot and dry to wet and cold.

Wet and dry years happen due to natural climate patterns. As shown in the recent article we did, the current dry period we have been going through is coming to an end.

SIphotography

"These discarded remnants of extractive industries spew poison into the air and nearby waters and contribute to climate change," she said, showing her lack of understanding of how these industries actually operate. Read "The Moral Case For Fossil Fuels" to understand how these industries actually help, not harm, the planet.

Not many were impressed by her speech.

Republican Frank Luntz spoke to governors and criticized most of what she said.

"If she uses the word 'climate change,' she automatically loses one-third of her audience," he said. "One-third simply do not accept it and consider that partisan. You talk about climate, but not climate change. And I offer this because I know the governors were all taking notes." (PBS)

Luntz advised that officials in Western states get active in calling out misinformation.

Getty Images

"There are too many of your advisors saying, ‘Don’t mention it, don’t reference it.’ And I’m saying to you, that worked until a year ago. Maybe 18 months ago. That doesn’t work now," he said. (PBS)

Luntz also told governors to stop using the term "job creation," contending that Westerners don’t want jobs, they want careers. He also argued that the term "mandate" is off-putting and that governors should publicly push back if they believe the media got something wrong. (PBS).

The Enthusiast Network via Getty

According to (PBS), Gov. Mark Gordon of Wyoming expressed support for the idea and envisioned flying vehicles transporting people short distances across Great Plains states.

The Candidates Running Against Liz Cheney