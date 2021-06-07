Beyond Harvard: Kenny Xu Describes Asian Discrimination on Montana Talks

The very same people who claim to care about discrimination against Asian Americans are the very same people who are defending the discrimination against Asian Americans. Isn't that interesting?

If you call COVID-19 the "China virus" they want to call you a racist, even though people in China themselves will refer to it as the "Woohoo Flu" because it comes from the Wuhan Province of China. The very same people who want to call you a racist for calling it the China virus are, oddly enough, the same people who would defend Harvard University for saying that there's too many Asian students on campus.

How absurd is it that Harvard is justifying discrimination against Asian students? Well, it goes beyond Harvard, it stretches into corporate boardrooms, big media, big tech, and even politics.

We spoke with Kenny Xu, who has been documenting the Students for Fair Admission (SFFA) v. Harvard case. He has a new book coming out in July (which you can already pre-order) called, "An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy."

We spoke with Xu on Monday's "Montana Talks" radio show with Aaron Flint. He talked about the dangers of anti-Asian, race-based admissions now spreading beyond Harvard:

Kenny Xu: That ideology, because it is legitimized in our culture, is now progressing its way into corporate America- into Facebook's diversity and inclusion programs, into Google, and this is affecting the entire culture. It's actually going to turn our entire culture away from meritocracy and turn our culture into judgment based on race and political affiliation.

Click below for the full audio:

Kenny is also the president of a group called "Color Us United" which aims to promote a race-blind America.