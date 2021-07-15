Bestselling Author Talks Rejection From University Of Montana

A while back, we told you about a new Netflix series that was being developed based on a bestselling book by Missoula-based author Stephanie Land. The book is called Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will To Survive, and it received rave reviews for its authentic portrayal of living in poverty, informed by Land's own experiences.

Land earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Montana, but this week she took to Twitter to speak about her rejection from the college's MFA program. She tells the story of how she submitted an essay and didn't make it in... and then that essay became the basis of her book that is now being turned into a Netflix series. Yeah, seems like the university made a mistake on that one.

This is a pretty common thing that you see among writers on Twitter - talking about their many, many past rejections to make it clear to young writers that they shouldn't give up on their dreams. There are so many different paths to becoming a writer, and while all of them are difficult, you only need one to succeed.

Have you read Maid? Are you excited to see the Netflix series?

