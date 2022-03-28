I've talked at great length about the places I like to eat. Because of that, I wanted to try something different. We asked you, yes YOU, what the best places to get breakfast in Billings are. I think we found the three definitive answers across the board. Here are the three best breakfast joints in town, according to you.

Montana Jack's

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

If you've never seen this restaurant before, it's off of Main Street in the Heights, and it's an amazing place to eat. Their chicken strips are hand-battered and they have an extensive breakfast menu.

Commons 1882

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Located inside the Shiloh Commons on the corner of Shiloh Road and Central Avenue, their brunch on Saturdays and Sundays feature a Bloody Mary Bar, as well as lots of brunch fair options. Check them out next time you're out and about on the West End.

High Horse Saloon

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Hop on over to the High Horse for an amazing chicken fried steak with a loaded hot crush potato. If you don't know what that is, it's something you've just got to try. They also serve a prime rib breakfast that is amazing. I'm speaking from experience myself, High Horse off Montana Avenue. You're missing out if you haven't had it.

Get our free mobile app

Some honorable mentions include the Red Rooster Cafe on Broadwater and Stella's Downtown. Both are also amazing in their own right. This coming weekend, maybe give one of these restaurants a try. Did we miss anything? Let us know at trent.flager@townsquaremedia.com. I could always use a new place to chow down.

20 Montana Distilleries You Have to Visit The Montana distillery scene is certainly taking off, and with the access to local ingredients, you can feel good about supporting these establishments all across the state. Here are 20 distilleries that are worth a visit.