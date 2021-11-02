We are almost halfway done with the IncrEDIBLE Beef Recipe Contest and things are cooling down out there. That means things should be heating up in the kitchen.

One of the best things to eat on a cool autumn day is a heaping bowl of chili. A good chili is not only warming but should be filling, as outlined in this great article here. My family has a chili recipe that has been passed down our family for a long time, and it's one of my absolute favorite dishes during the holiday season. If made correctly, one bowl is all I need to fill up and warm up. And you can make it just as easily.

The Recipe

2lbs. - ground beef 1 - yellow or white onion 2 - green pepper 4-5 stalks - celery 2 15oz cans - chili beans in sauce 1 15oz can - drained black beans 1 15.5oz can - dark red kidney beans 1 15oz can - stewed diced tomatoes 1 4oz can - chopped green chiles (hot or mild) 1 64oz can - tomato juice

In a large stockpot, brown the ground beef and mix the chopped onion, celery, and green pepper. Season the mix with layers of salt and pepper to taste. When vegetables appear glassy, add the chili beans, black beans, and red kidney beans. Stir in chopped chiles and the full can of tomato juice. Season with chili pepper and red pepper flakes to your preferred taste. Be careful; you can always add more seasoning to taste, but you can't take any out if you go overboard. Simmer on low on the stovetop, or put it into a crockpot to slow cook. As it cooks, the chili should reduce.

The Best For Gameday

This makes large portions of chili. If you have extra, and you will, it freezes and thaws easily. It's the perfect meal to make in advance for game day or house parties.

Get our free mobile app

If you want to post your own recipe for the IncrEDIBLE Beef Recipe Contest and enter to win a Traeger grill, check out the official rules of the contest here.

*Contest sponsored by the Montana Beef Council*

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.